Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.25

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.25 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 43720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amc Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Amc Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Amc Networks during the second quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amc Networks during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

