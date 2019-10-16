AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Short Interest Up 5.7% in September

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the August 30th total of 16,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 33.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $109,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 33.3% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 76.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $957.49 million, a PE ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.85. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.38%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

