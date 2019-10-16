Ambrosus Hits Market Cap of $4.76 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $1.44 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Gatecoin and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, IDEX, RightBTC, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

