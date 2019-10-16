Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (down previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,258.44.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $11.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,779.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,541. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,773.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,846.60. The company has a market capitalization of $878.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

