Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €130.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been given a €130.00 ($151.16) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Amadeus FiRe stock opened at €109.00 ($126.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Amadeus FiRe has a 1 year low of €78.50 ($91.28) and a 1 year high of €126.60 ($147.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €112.31. The stock has a market cap of $566.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

