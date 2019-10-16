Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Update

Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the August 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Twin Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Altisource Asset Management makes up about 0.3% of Twin Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Twin Securities Inc. owned 4.34% of Altisource Asset Management worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.