Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Update

Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the August 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $54.99.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
