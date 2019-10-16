Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider James Dagg Sells 8,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $277,440.00.

James Dagg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Friday, September 13th, James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, August 19th, James Dagg sold 6,840 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $240,631.20.

On Monday, August 12th, James Dagg sold 1,160 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $40,762.40.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 63.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 116.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 83.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.