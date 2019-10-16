Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $115,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,242.24 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,211.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,174.77. The firm has a market cap of $861.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,287.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

