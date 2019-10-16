Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $314.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

