Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.13. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.03 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 2,180,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,446. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

