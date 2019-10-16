Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.13. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.03 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.
Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 2,180,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,446. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.
Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.