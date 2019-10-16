Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Update

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the August 30th total of 103,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allied Motion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of AMOT opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $334.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $52.20.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 221.1% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 158,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

