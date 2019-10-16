Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

ALDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

ALDX opened at $5.66 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $142.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 83,907 shares of company stock valued at $456,912. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.