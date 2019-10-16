Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGI. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.62.

NYSE AGI opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.01 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,421,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after purchasing an additional 264,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 28.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,214,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,220,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 63,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,842 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

