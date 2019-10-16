AirSwap (AST) Price Tops $0.0256 on Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. AirSwap has a market cap of $3.84 million and $2.13 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, AirSwap, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00225747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.01099998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00088699 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, Liqui, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, AirSwap and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

