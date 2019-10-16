Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $240.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.53.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $215.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.62.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.