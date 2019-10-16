Aion 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.53 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Aion has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Aion token can now be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Bilaxy, Koinex and Radar Relay. Aion has a market cap of $24.16 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00223836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.03 or 0.01133882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00028336 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00090056 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aion

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 353,888,576 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is aion.network . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Koinex, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, RightBTC, Binance, BitForex, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

