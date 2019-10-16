AiLink Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $164,937.00 (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, AiLink Token has traded 35% lower against the dollar. AiLink Token has a total market capitalization of $164,937.00 and $9,200.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AiLink Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinBene and Hotbit.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00398368 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012570 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000193 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001532 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009034 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,904,986 tokens. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in

AiLink Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AiLink Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AiLink Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

