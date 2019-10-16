AidCoin Price Tops $0.0125 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. AidCoin has a market cap of $568,835.00 and approximately $28,717.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Bittrex. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00220625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.01081167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

