AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. AGNC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 33.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 575,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 72,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 123.1% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,794. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85.

The company also recently declared a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.70%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

