Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) Trading 50% Higher

Aftermaster Inc (OTCMKTS:AFTM)’s share price traded up 50% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 64,353 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 81,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Aftermaster Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFTM)

AfterMaster, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Aftermaster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermaster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.