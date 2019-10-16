Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,700 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 30th total of 371,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.