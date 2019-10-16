Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 104,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 916,514 shares.The stock last traded at $40.32 and had previously closed at $39.50.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACM. ValuEngine cut shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,567,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,146,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,248,000 after buying an additional 1,370,166 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 2,204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after buying an additional 1,058,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after buying an additional 571,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after buying an additional 256,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

