Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the August 30th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 37.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 157,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 43,034 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Aecom by 114.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Aecom has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

