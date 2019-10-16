Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 34,565.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,565 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,271,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832,339 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,377,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,158,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,112,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,993,000 after purchasing an additional 275,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,287,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,931,000 after purchasing an additional 248,290 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 12,559 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $168,541.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,686,908 shares of company stock worth $54,473,503. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. 1,241,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,704,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura set a $37.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

