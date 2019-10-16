Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ADPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.21. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

