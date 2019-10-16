Acute Angle Cloud Price Down 16.4% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, LBank, HADAX and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $481,873.00 and $609,308.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,024.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.62 or 0.02188609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.78 or 0.02714005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00659220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00684842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00445722 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LBank, CoinTiger, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

