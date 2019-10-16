Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Actuant posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Actuant will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.71 million.

Shares of EPAC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 403,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,568. Actuant has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.56.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

