Acropolis Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

