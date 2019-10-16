Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 53.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after buying an additional 39,314 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 305,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.3273 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

