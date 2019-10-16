Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) Receives GBX 188.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.15 ($2.46).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Acacia Mining alerts:

Shares of LON:ACA remained flat at $GBX 234 ($3.06) during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.53. The stock has a market cap of $959.60 million and a PE ratio of 468.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Acacia Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 132.10 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.