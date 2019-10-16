Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) will post sales of $34.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $34.50 million. Abraxas Petroleum reported sales of $41.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full-year sales of $137.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.40 million to $138.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $134.10 million, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $150.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 29.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 44.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 160,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum stock remained flat at $$0.37 during trading on Friday. 42,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,074. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Abraxas Petroleum has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

