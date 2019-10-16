Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) declared a dividend on Monday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.58) on Wednesday. Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 648.33 ($8.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.91 million and a P/E ratio of -15.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 612.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 539.36.

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of long-term, above average capital growth through investment in Thailand. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as automotive, banking, commerce, construction materials, electronic components, energy and utilities, finance and securities, food and beverage, healthcare services, information and communications technology, insurance, media and publishing, packaging, property development, property funds and real estate investment trusts (REITS), transportation and logistics and others.

