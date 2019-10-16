Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) declared a dividend on Monday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.58) on Wednesday. Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 648.33 ($8.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.91 million and a P/E ratio of -15.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 612.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 539.36.
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.