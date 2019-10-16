Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

