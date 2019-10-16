Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 113.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,229,000 after purchasing an additional 175,440 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $23,382,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 992,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,392 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 894,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 421,712 shares during the period.

ANF stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $841.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.96 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $29.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

