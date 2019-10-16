Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.06-2.08 EPS.

ABT stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $88.76.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.54.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.