A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Down 6.5% in September

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 981,400 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of ATEN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 2,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,342. The company has a market capitalization of $496.87 million, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. A10 Networks has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,257,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 463,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 100.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 298,878 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

