$96.61 Million in Sales Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report sales of $96.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.96 million and the lowest is $92.25 million. First Majestic Silver reported sales of $88.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year sales of $368.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.60 million to $388.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $522.98 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $621.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 119.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 170,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 24.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,824,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $9.83. 349,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,672. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

