$89.05 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce $89.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.96 million and the highest is $90.60 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $90.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $324.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.42 million to $329.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $325.09 million, with estimates ranging from $317.61 million to $336.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $21.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.