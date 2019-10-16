$848.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will post sales of $848.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $877.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $816.00 million. Cabot posted sales of $850.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $22,028,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $699,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,633. Cabot has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

