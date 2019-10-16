$826.98 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce sales of $826.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $834.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $825.00 million. Xilinx reported sales of $746.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.63. 3,449,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,717. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Xilinx news, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,711 shares of company stock worth $2,804,633 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,606,413,000 after purchasing an additional 952,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 67.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $972,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,196,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $494,807,000 after purchasing an additional 570,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xilinx by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,991,095 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $470,630,000 after purchasing an additional 63,427 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

