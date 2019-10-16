7,431 Shares in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 75,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $3,345,725.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 289,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,506.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 64,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $2,845,768.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 648,213 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,825. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $45.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

