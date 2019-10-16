683 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,074,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,412,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 522,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,276,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,869,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after buying an additional 76,471 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.89 and a 52-week high of $165.67.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7434 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

