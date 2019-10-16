6,063 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 32.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2186 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

