6,048 Shares in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cray by 609.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cray during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cray during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cray during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cray during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cray alerts:

NASDAQ:CRAY remained flat at $$34.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.83. Cray Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.15 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. Analysts expect that Cray Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRAY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.