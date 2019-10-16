5,627 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,627 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,589,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,454,000 after acquiring an additional 122,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 382,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

NYSE CFR opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $360.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $882,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,839,634.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,626,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

