503,008 Shares in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 503,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,878,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 121,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 107.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 101,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. 97,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,287. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

