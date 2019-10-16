44,464 Shares in Tuanche (NYSE:TC) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuanche (NYSE:TC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Tuanche at the end of the most recent quarter.

TC stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. Tuanche has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.93.

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tuanche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

