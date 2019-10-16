3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Receives $178.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $927,238,000 after buying an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,633,000 after buying an additional 173,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $162.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.72. 3M has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

