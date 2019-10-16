3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Receives $178.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.75.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:MMM opened at $162.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.72. 3M has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
