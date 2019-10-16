3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,046 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 9,413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,940 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,264 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE DDD opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $932.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

