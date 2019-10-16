3,226 Shares in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Purchased by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVTC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Evertec by 802.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 93,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,912 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Evertec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 416,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Evertec during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Evertec during the second quarter worth about $2,892,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Evertec by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. 61,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.74. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

